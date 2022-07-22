Feds investigating City of Houston for alleged illegal dumping practices that discriminate against minorities

“Illegal dumpsites not only attract rodents, mosquitos and other vermin that pose health risks, but can also contaminate surface water and impact proper drainage."

HOUSTON — The Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the City of Houston for the way it handles illegal dumping complaints.

The environmental justice investigation is being led by the DOJ's Civil Rights Division. They're looking into whether city departments discriminate against Black and Latino Houstonians when responding to illegal dumping complaints.

“Illegal dumpsites not only attract rodents, mosquitos and other vermin that pose health risks, but they can also contaminate surface water and impact proper drainage, making areas more susceptible to flooding,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “No one in the United States should be exposed to risk of illness and other serious harm because of ineffective solid waste management or inadequate enforcement programs."

The DOJ said addressing discriminatory environmental and health practices is a priority. They would be a violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

“Illegal dumpsites can raise significant concerns regarding public health and safety, property values, and quality of life,” said U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery for the Southern District of Texas.

In May, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced the creation of the first-ever Office of Environmental Justice and released a comprehensive strategy report.

Houston residents with complaints should contact the Federal Coordination and Compliance Section by email at TX.Houston.EJ@usdoj.gov or by phone at 1-888-TITLE-06 (1-888-848-5306). Additional information about the Civil Rights Division is available on its website at www.justice.gov/crt. Additional information about the Environment and Natural Resources Division is available on its website at www.justice.gov/enrd.