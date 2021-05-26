Illegal dumping fines in Houston set at state's maximum

The Houston City Council voted to double the fine for anyone caught illegal dumping from $2,000 to $4,000.

HOUSTON — People taking their trash and illegally dumping it in neighborhoods is a problem across Houston.

For example, it’s an eyesore in Kathy Gunter’s Houston Gardens neighborhood that stirs up a mixed bag of emotions.

“Seeing this in my backyard, it saddens me and it angers me. I’m very upset to see this happening over and over again,” she said.

Gunter said the pile of trash and debris illegally dumped in her community is usually much higher.

In her neighborhood we found barrels on the side of the road, construction debris in a ditch and even an abandoned boat filled with trash.

However, it’s an issue taking place throughout the city and county.

"It’s unattractive. It’s not safe. It creates a public health problem," Mayor Sylvester Turner said,

The city of Houston is doubling down on illegal dumping by raising the fine on the crime.

The Houston City Council voted to double the fine for anyone caught illegal dumping from $2,000 to $4,000, the state’s maximum penalty.

“This is an all-out attack on people who are illegal dumping,” Mayor Turner said. “Whether they’re people or whether they’re businesses, this is a major problem.”

Also, the city is looking at other ways to fight the problem like installing more surveillance cameras and educating the public about the consequences through public campaigns.

Gunter thinks it’s a great step in the right direction.

“Hopefully it will deter the dumpers from coming over here continually over and over in the same, same neighborhood,” Gunter said.

Mayor Turner wants to put pressure on local judges.