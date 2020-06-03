HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office has arrested the alleged leader of an illegal dumping operation in which thousands of used tires were discarded in Houston, Harris County and Sugar Land neighborhoods.

Darryl Watson, 59, is charged with felony illegal dumping following a six-month investigation by the precinct’s environmental crimes division.

Investigators said his scheme involved paying others to pick up tires from local mechanics before discarding the tires on various back roads. In several cases, constables said the suspect stole keys for U-Hauls.

Watson was taken into custody March 5 in connection to an illegal dumping case out of Sugar Land. Constables said a city code enforcement employee caught several people dumping tires Dec. 27 in an alleyway behind an address in the 12900 block of West Bellfort Avenue.

Precinct One believes Watson may also be connected to a dumping incident Dec. 31 in the 11600 block of Homestead Road. That case is being investigated by Houston Police Department.

Environmental Crime Division officers identified Watson as the operation leader back in January when the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men caught dumping tires in the 14600 block of Old Humble Road, according to the constable’s office.

More charges are pending, constables said.

Constables expecting more arrests

Precinct One is still searching for another group of men caught on surveillance footage dumping tires in the 11200 block of Van Archer on Sept. 20, 2019. Investigators have identified only one of the three men wanted in that case.

Precinct One is searching for these three men accused of illegally dumping tires in 11200 block of Van Archer on Sept. 20, 2019.

Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office

Watson could face additional charges in connection to this case as well.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should call the Precinct One Dumping Hotline at 832-927-1567.

Precinct One posted video of Watson's arrest the department's YouTube Channel. The clip also includes surveillance video of the Sept. 20 incident.

