Houston firefighter seriously injured after head-on crash near New Caney

Officials said the firefighter was on his way to work when he was struck in the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Houston firefighter was seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning near New Caney.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena confirmed one of his firefighters was involved in the crash as the firefighter was on his way to work.

The head-on crash happened on FM 1485 just northwest of the New Caney area when a pickup truck crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

Pena said the firefighter was taken to Kingwood Hospital where they had surgery for several fractures.

Officials have not said the condition of either driver or what the cause of the crash was.