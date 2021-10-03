Houston Fire Department engineer/operator dead in off-duty cycling accident

HFD Chief Sam Pena said Walter Luna died Tuesday. He said Luna served the city for more than 26 years.

“On behalf of the Houston Fire Department, our deepest condolences to the family of Engineer Operator Walter Luna who was killed today in an off-duty cycling accident,” Chief Pena tweeted. “E/O Luna served the city of Houston for 26 ½ years; last stationed at 72D. Please keep the Luna family in your prayers.”