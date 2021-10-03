HPD: No arrests after argument leads to man allegedly shooting son to death

Police said an argument led to a physical fight that ended when a father shot his son, identified as a man in his mid-40s, in the abdomen.

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating an alleged domestic disturbance between a father and son that ended in a fatal shooting Tuesday evening on the southside.

Officers responded to the scene just after 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 12100 block of Palmton where they found a man dead inside a home.

Police said an argument led to a physical fight that ended when a father shot his son, identified as a man in his mid-40s, in the abdomen. Investigators said the two men have a lengthy history.

Officers responded to the scene about 4:10 p.m. and found the person deceased inside the residence. No other information as the investigation is ongoing. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/CB2PYmksWB — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 9, 2021