HOUSTON — The father of a toddler killed last summer in an accidental shooting has been charged for failing to secure the gun that was used.

Police say 2-year-old Christopher Williams Jr. found his dad’s 9 mm semi-automatic pistol on the couch and accidentally shot himself in the head.

He later died at Texas Children's Hospital.

It happened on July 8 at the father’s home in northwest Houston. The little boy’s mother had brought him there to visit Williams Sr.

Christopher Williams Sr., 35, faces a misdemeanor charge of making a firearm accessible to a child.

"You need to secure the weapons, whether it's a trigger guard or some sort of safe to keep the weapons secured so nothing like this happens in the future," HPD Special Victims Capt. David Angelo said on the day of the shooting. "This is a tragic, tragic incident where a 2-year-old lost his life by what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, unfortunately. It's something that didn't need didn't need to happen."

