HOUSTON - A day after a 2-year-old shot and killed himself when he got a hold of a gun in the family home, law enforcement is raising awareness about how to prevent future tragedies.

"This was an absolute tragedy," said Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen. "But this was avoidable."

Related: 2-year-old child dies at hospital after accidental shooting in NW Houston

Houston Police say the gun was left unsecured on the couch in the living room. Two-year-old Christopher Williams Jr. put it to his head and pulled the trigger. Both parents were home at the time.

Law enforcement says there are many ways to secure your weapons at home. One of the most cost-effective ways is a gun lock.

"Our patrol deputies have them in their trunk," Rosen said. "All you have to do is flag them down, ask them for a lock for a gun, and nine times out of 10, they'll have it in their trunk. It's at no cost."

Houston Police say guns need to be secured and, most importantly, stored where a child can't access it.

"Just putting on a shelf isn't enough," said Officer Jeremy Lahar. "We think that it is, but we have to remember how crafty we were as kids."

Gun safes are the best way to go, but they are pricey. Gun locks are a lot cheaper.

"Those are less than $50," Lahar said.

HPD tells KHOU 11 News it will be ramping up to distribute free gun locks soon. But in the meantime, if you buy one at a local store, officers are ready to walk you through how to use it safely to keep your kids alive.

"You can go to your nearest substation and we have officers who do an awesome job showing you how to use it and how to render that weapon inoperable," Lahar said.

The Precinct 1 Constable's Office says you can also stop by any one of their offices and ask for a free gun lock, too.

HPD's investigation into Sunday's shooting continues. At this point, no charges have been filed.

© 2018 KHOU