Houston apartment residents left without power for more than 24 hours

CenterPoint Energy said there's nothing it can do because the problem lies within the apartment's equipment. Apartment management said it's CenterPoint's problem.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — For the second night in a row, residents living at an east Houston apartment complex will go to bed without power.

They said the electricity went out Monday night, and with Tuesday's heat and no air conditioning, they said it’s unbearable.

KHOU 11 News went to the Selena Apartments on Uvalde Road after the station was contacted by a resident asking for help.

Tuesday was not the day to be without air conditioning.

Temperatures in east Houston were in the 90s late Tuesday afternoon and the heat index reached 100 degrees.

"It was about 80," resident Marquis Davis said. "At least 80 at 6 a.m."

Davis said he heard a pop at about 10 p.m. Monday night and the lights went out in his apartment. He hasn’t had power since.

"Nothing has been resolved," Davis said. "Nobody can tell us when or what time we can expect it back on."

Residents said the managers sent them an email Tuesday letting them know they were gone.

In the front office: "They had a sign up that said, 'closed until further notice,'" Davis said.

Some residents without power have kids.

"Look, she’s hot," a mother said while holding her 1-year-old daughter outside. "We had to throw all the food away because it’s bad. The refrigerator’s not running. And food’s not cheap now."

The woman said she and her daughter won’t be able to do another night at their apartment without power.

"I can’t," she said. "I’m going to go somewhere else."

KHOU 11 News' calls to the management office went unanswered. CenterPoint Energy said its crew went to the complex after they were called overnight -- at about 1 a.m.

The crew determined the electrical problem has to do with the property that belongs to the apartment and not the electric provider. CenterPoint said the owner of the complex is the only one who can fix it.

"I’m the manager and I’m asking you to leave the property," a woman who pulled up in a black Mercedes-Benz after KHOU 11 News spoke with the residents.

"Can you tell us when the AC is going to come back on?" the KHOU 11 News crew asked her.

"Call CenterPoint," the woman said. "That’s where you need to take your cameras."

KHOU 11 left the property without getting answers from the apartment complex’s management.

Without any extra money for a hotel room Tuesday night, neighbors like Charles Buchanan said they didn't know what they were going to do.

"It’s 10 degrees hotter inside than it is outside," Buchanan said. "And I’ve got three dogs. One of which is a service animal. If she goes, I’m dead."