House fire leaves some neighborhood residents without power in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — People in one southeast neighborhood are waking up without power after a house fire spread to nearby buildings Tuesday morning.

This started just after midnight near the Gulf Freeway and Wayside. Houston firefighters were called at that time to a home in the 1900 block of Dismuke.

When HFD arrived at the scene, firefighters found flames shooting from the home. Crews first worked on evacuating anyone who may have been in harms way.

Fire officials said the fire spread to a home next door and also into the second-story apartment behind it.

Fire officials said the entire apartment building will be without power until CenterPoint can get it reconnected.

“So for convenience they’ll probably all be, all stay somewhere else,” Jeff Cook with HFD said. “There’s only one apartment that I think really has any kind of damage in it and I don’t even think it’s that major that they’ll Be able to not go back tomorrow.”

A car was also heavily damaged in the blaze. Fire officials said it took about 20 minutes to put out the fire.

Luckily, there were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.