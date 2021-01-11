Houston software executive charged with 10 counts of possession of child porn

Prosecutors said Jeremy McKeon had graphic images and videos of young children on multiple devices and he lives near an elementary school.

HOUSTON — A Houston software executive is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Jeremy McKeon appeared in court Monday morning.

Prosecutors said he had graphic images and videos of young children on multiple devices. They said the children are believed to be under the age of 10.

McKeon, who lives next to an elementary school, was released on a $150,000 bond, $15,000 for each count.

The judge ordered him to stay at least 1,000 feet from where children may gather and he must stay away from his own children.

The judge also set the following conditions for McKeon: