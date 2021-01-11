Bond hearing set for suspect in Memorial Park sexual assault case

Terrian Brewer is facing four charges for aggravated kidnapping, robbery, and sexual assault. His bond was originally denied on Saturday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A court date has been set to request bond for a man accused of multiple crimes against a woman in Memorial Park.

Prosecutors said Terrian Brewer repeatedly sexually assaulted a jogger, took her money, phone and Apple Watch, and forced her to fill his car’s tank at a nearby gas station. Court records show he was denied bond on Saturday during his first court appearance.

Harris County Attorney Johna Stallings said a judge set a hearing on Nov. 16 to decide if Brewer will be granted bail. She also stressed the importance of the case in support of the victim and other people who visit Memorial Park.

“We know that this series of offenses rattle the public,” Stallings said. “It’s a very well-known park where this offense occurred and we’re taking this matter very seriously in order to make sure that this defendant is appropriately punished.”

NEW: Terrian Brewer, the man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 32-year-old woman exercising at Memorial Park will remain in jail with no bond. He was appointed a lawyer today in Harris county criminal court. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/1AYlvnVacq — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKhou) November 1, 2021

Brewer was appointed a defense lawyer during his second appearance on Monday. Felony Attorney Victoria Erfesoglou said an investigator is looking into the case and collecting evidence.

“In our laws, we are presumed innocent unless the government can prove beyond unreasonable doubt that we are guilty,” public defender Victoria Erfesoglou said. “I was appointed to represent him today, and we will be zealously investigating and representing him as we move forward.”