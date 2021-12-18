2-year-old boy killed, infant in ICU after father crashes into bayou in Hitchcock, deputies say

Galveston County deputies said the vehicle went off road before crashing upside down into Highlands Bayou.

HITCHCOCK, Texas — A 2-year-old boy was killed and his 4-month-old sibling was critically injured Saturday morning when a vehicle crashed into a bayou in Hitchcock, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of Delany Road near Highway 6.

The driver, who officials identified as the children's father, was reportedly approaching a bridge that crosses over Highland Bayou when the car went off road, down an embankment and flipped into the water.

The sheriff's office said early reports suggest the vehicle went up a concrete outer wall of the bridge. However, it's still unclear what caused the car to go off road.

Investigators said the vehicle was upside down in the bayou when first-responders arrived.

The father was taken to the hospital, where his current condition is unknown. The baby has been admitted into an intensive care unit at UTMB Health, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident had roadways blocked for more than 3 hours.