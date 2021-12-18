HPD: Homeowner shoots, kills man trying to break into his home

Police say the man was trying to push in one of the doors to the homeowner's house when he was shot.

HOUSTON — A man is dead after police say a homeowner shot and killed him when he attempted to break into his home on the east side early Saturday.

This happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Avenue F in the Magnolia Park neighborhood.

Houston police said officers responded to a call of a shooting at that time. When HPD arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Investigators said the homeowner told them he spotted a couple of people outside of his fence looking suspicious. He then went to grab a firearm.

When the homeowner returned, he said one of the men was inside his fence trying to push open one of his doors. That is when he opened fire on the man, wounding him.

The other people ran from the scene.