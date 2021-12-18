HCSO: Innocent bystander putting gas into stalled car wounded during shootout in northeast Harris County

The victim and his brother took a pregnant woman to the ground to shield her when two groups of people exchanged gunfire.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An innocent bystander was critically wounded when he was shot during a shootout while putting gas into his stalled car in northeast Harris County, according to deputies.

This happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting at that time. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said there was some sort of altercation between two groups of people in the parking lot prior to the shooting. They say two male suspects opened fire on another group inside of a blue four-door car.

The suspects inside of the car then returned fire. During the exchange, the innocent bystander, who was on the other side of the parking lot, was struck by a bullet.

Investigators said the victim’s brother and a woman, who was 28 weeks pregnant, were with him when the shootout started. The two men took the woman to the ground to shield her from being hit.

Surveillance video showed about eight to 10 people were involved in the incident, deputies said. Some of the suspects sped away in a pickup truck.

Investigators have not released any other information on the suspects or suspect vehicles at this time.