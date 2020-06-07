HPD: Hit-and-run driver kills man crossing intersection in southwest Houston

Sik Kwan was trying to cross the intersection at S. Gessner Road and Candlegreen Lane when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for new leads after a man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver several weeks ago.

HPD responded to the 12200 block of S. Gessner Road at Candlegreen Lane in the Brays Oaks area at 5:10 a.m. on June 10.

Investigators said Sik Kwan, who was wearing a reflective vest, was struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the intersection. Police said the didn't stop to render aid and kept driving.

When police arrived, Kwan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.