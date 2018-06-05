Two deputies are being called heroes after they saved a man's life Sunday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff's Office thanked Deputy Cruz and Deputy Leal on his Twitter after a video showed the two working together to save a man who was dangling from the I-45 overpass.

It is unclear if the man was attempting to jump.

The video, sent to us by Twitter user @lahh_44, shows good Samaritans reaching out their arms, attempting to catch the man who was hanging from the bridge by his fingertips.

Sheriff Gonzalez said Deputy Leal was transported to an area hospital for a sprained knee but has since been released. Deputy Cruz sustained no injuries.

