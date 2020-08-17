'It was surreal': Aldine ISD superintendent describes first day of virtual school

Aldine, Fort Bend and Spring ISDs all started the new school year on Monday morning.

HOUSTON — Schools like Hill Elementary in Aldine ISD were relatively quiet on a normally bustling first day of school.

"It was surreal,” Aldine ISD Superintendent LaTonya Goffney said.

Goffney toured a few buildings to which teachers could also report. But there were no students allowed.

"It’s wonderful to see the spirit of the educators," Goffney said. "But it’s hard because you yearn for what you’re accustomed to every year for the first day of school.”

First-grade teacher Ashely Sims chose to teach her class remotely from home. She transformed her front room into nearly a mirror image of the front of her actual classroom.

“I made these little special stickers to help them learn how to use the technology that we’re doing,” Sims said.

She said she's trying to make the best of the situation.

"I mean, I feel fortunate that we have this opportunity to teach at home," Sims said. "I was very nervous about having to go back to school.”

Spring ISD’s Twitter feed was also filled with educators and students doing things differently this year as it began the year remotely as well.

Meanwhile, Fort Bend ISD’s website included an alert at the beginning of the day about technology issues that the district was working on to address on the first day back.

"I would say the biggest challenge is, No. 1, making sure all of our students have a device,” Goffney said.

In Aldine ISD, there’s currently one learning device for every family in the district. The goal is to have one for every student within the next three months. By then, the tentative plan is to have some kids back on campuses.

“I can assure our families we’re going to go slow,” Goffney said.