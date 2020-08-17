Houston mom wants justice for 19-year-old killed six weeks after giving birth

Yates basketball star Antwon Norman is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Maylaysia Levy. But her family believes it was murder.

HOUSTON — The attached video originally aired on Aug. 9, the day after the shooting.

Maylaysia Levy was a 19-year-old with a newborn baby when she was shot and killed on Houston’s south side.

When police got there, a family member was performing CPR on Levy, but it was too late. The young mother was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Levy had just given birth to her daughter, A’zaria, a few weeks earlier.

The baby’s father, 18-year-old Antwon Norman, was arrested the night of the Aug. 8 shooting and charged with manslaughter.

According to Levy’s mother, the couple had a “tumultuous” relationship and she believes the shooting was intentional.

“I stand with the support of our family to be clear that we never believed this was an accident, but a senseless and intentional act of violence,” Quinieceshia Levy-Flemings said. “To my knowledge, the relationship between Maylaysia and Antwon Norman was extremely tense and toxic.”

Levy-Flemings wants Norman, a star basketball player at Yates High School, charged with murder.

“Although this is a tragic loss and an enormously difficult time, we refuse to be defeated. We will stand strong and we will live for Maylaysia. She is loved, her life matters and we intend to continue her legacy,” the grieving mother said.

Levy-Flemings said her daughter didn’t deserve to have her life cut short and her granddaughter A’zaria doesn’t deserve to grow up without ever knowing her mother.

A'zaria joined other family members for a balloon release in her mother’s honor over the weekend.

Someday, they'll have to tell the baby girl what happened to her mom on that hot, muggy Saturday night in south Houston.