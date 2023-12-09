Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo remains on leave as budget vote approaches

Last month, Hidalgo checked herself into an inpatient facility to be treated for clinical depression.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — It's been more than a month since Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo took a leave of absence to be treated for clinical depression.

At the time she announced her leave of absence, Hidalgo, 32, released a statement saying that she had checked into an inpatient facility and planned to return in early September. She said she was diagnosed with clinical depression in July. Later that month, she said she checked herself into an out-of-state facility for inpatient treatment.

On Tuesday morning, Hidalgo was not at Commissioners Court.

There's been no update on when she will return.

Commissioners are set to vote on the county budget at next week's meeting.

"I am one of the over 21 million American adults that is suffering from clinical depression," Hidalgo said in a statement during the first week of August. "My experience has been difficult, but I am taking it as an opportunity to be open about my own struggle, my own challenges, and to encourage others, who need help, to seek treatment."

While Hidalgo has been gone, Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis has been presiding over Commissioners Court.

At the time of the announcement, Ellis wouldn't say exactly where Hidalgo was being treated, due to privacy concerns, but he said he believed she would be gone for about two weeks. He said it was important for her to get treatment to confront the issue swiftly.

Hidalgo has held the county judge position since winning the 2018 election over incumbent Ed Emmett.