'Don't know what the f*** she's threatened you with' | Judge Hidalgo says DA Ogg has commissioners 'wrapped around her little finger'

During a public meeting Tuesday, Judge Lina Hidalgo told a commissioner he had a history of interrupting women and accused DA Kim Ogg of making threats.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's Tuesday in Commissioners Court came with a couple of outbursts.

She got into it with Commissioner Adrian Garcia when he apparently interrupted her while she was talking about a new county program and also used foul language directed toward commissioners regarding Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Hidalgo's issue with Ogg

While talking about a program designed to integrate people with criminal histories back into society, Hidalgo said Ogg was harassing the director of the program. The program in question, according to Hidalgo, is designed for the men to talk to younger people to mentor them so they don't go down the same path of "criminality."

Hidalgo seemed to imply that some commissioners were pushing for the DA's office to take over the program, which she was against.

"This woman who has got some folks here wrapped around her little finger enjoys bullying," Hidalgo said. "I don't know what the f*** she's threatened you with."

Hidalgo said the program was designed many years ago and has been run in many places. She said the county even got a grant from the White House for it. She said the program works outside of law enforcement.

"I, for one, am not scared of this woman (Ogg). This is a violence interruption program. This is not a district attorney investigation program. Now, if you want to pick on the director you constantly pick on, be my guest. If you don't like this program, just vote against it," Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo vs. Garcia

Hidalgo also snapped back at Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia after she said he interrupted her during the meeting.

It happened during a discussion over the new Uplift Harris program, which would give families below 200% of the federal poverty line $500 a month for 18 months.

Things got heated after Garcia questioned the process for choosing the families and asked that more areas be looked at.

"I just know where the poverty in my area exists," Garcia said.

"I think it’s either, you know, we support it or we don’t support it, commissioner," Hidalgo said before Garcia allegedly interrupted her.