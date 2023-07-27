Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo mural unveiled in Midtown

The mural, called "Free of Judgement," was painted by Abby Guerrero. She said she wanted to highlight what Hidalgo means to her and the community.

HOUSTON — A new mural was unveiled in Houston's Midtown Thursday that honors Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

The mural was painted by Abby Guerrero, who is just 15 years old.

She calls the mural "Free of Judgement." She wanted to illustrate Hidalgo as a strong Latino woman and highlight what Hidalgo means to her and the community.

Guerrero said the piece took about 40 hours to complete over the span of four months. She had help from her mentor, Houston artist Alex "Donkeeboy" Roman Jr., who has been her art teacher over the past few years.

The mural sits at 3647 Crawford Street, near Axelrad Beer Garden.