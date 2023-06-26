Houston hospitals see uptick in heat-related illnesses as temperatures soar

Methodist Hospital says they're seeing higher than the average number of ER visits for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and dehydration.

HOUSTON — This brutal, triple-digit heat is expected to stick around through the weekend and it can be downright dangerous.

Houston Methodist Hospital said they're already seeing more patients coming to emergency rooms with heat-related issues.

The flagship hospital in the Texas Medical Center reported 4 to 6 cases of illnesses including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and dehydration each day last week. Systemwide -- including the flagship location and Methodist hospitals in Baytown, Clear Lake, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, West and Willowbrook -- they saw 30 - 40 heat-related cases each day.

“What we’re seeing now is a sudden or dramatic increase in temperatures and this is causing patients to become dehydrated extremely quickly," Dr. Neil Gandhi, regional medical director for Houston Methodist Hospitals said. “You’ll start to get dizzy, or you get that lightheaded feeling. Stop, hydrate, get out of the heat, anywhere that’s cool.”

He said about 80% of the patients were over 65.

Anyone taking diuretics is also at high risk.

"This coupled with some of the heat that we’re seeing outside can lead to a very complex situation. We’re advising patients to take it easy. We’re advising patients to continue taking your medication but also to make sure you’re staying hydrated and staying in the shade when possible," Dr. Ghandi advised.

Physicians urge people to watch out for vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors, stay hydrated and limit outdoor exercise to early mornings or evening hours.

If someone starts to get confused, passes out or has a very high temperature, it's time to go to the hospital.

Even though Houstonians are used to hot summers and high humidity, this extreme heat is another story.

“So many patients have really not been exposed to the high heat at this level, at this intensity, for this many days in a row," Dr. Ghandi said. “We usually see some of these patients and cases closer to July, August and September. This is the first time that I can remember in the last 10 years that we’ve had patients coming to the hospital in June with these kinds of symptoms.”

Prevent heat-related illnesses

Drink lots of water.

If you’re working or exercising outside, limit it to early morning or the evening when it’s cooler.

If you have to be outside during the heat, wear light-colored, loose clothing.

Do not leave children, senior citizens, or pets in an unattended vehicle.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen.

Seek air conditioning. If you’re not at home, consider visiting malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Symptoms of dehydration

Thirst

Dry mouth

Dark yellow urine

Dry, cool skin

Headache

Muscle cramps

How to treat dehydration

Move inside if possible

Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes

Eat regular meals to replace salt lost in sweat

Steer clear of alcohol

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale and clammy skin

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Fainting

Fast, weak pulse

How to treat heat exhaustion

Move to a cool place

Loosen or remove your clothing

Use cool, wet cloths or take a cool bath

Sip water or drinks containing electrolytes

If you’re throwing up or can’t cool down, get medical help

Sources: CDC, UT Health

