Harris County proposing deal for an extra 11 million meals at Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON — Harris County is proposing funding to make an additional 11.7 million meals provided by the Houston Food Bank. If approved, Judge Lina Hidalgo says the new deal would renew the county’s contract with the food bank. Throughout the pandemic, the organization has received extra funding and workers from Harris County.

"Our hope is, as the economy continues to recover, the demand for the Food Bank will go down,” Judge Hidalgo says. “But for now, we'll continue to support this, to support direct financial assistance, small business assistance, and so many other programs to help our community recover."

The latest proposal would grant the $3.9 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank to feed people in need. And under the contract’s labor agreement, residents of Harris County could work with the organization and get paid through the county.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis says the food bank has received $15.8 million dollars in total since Summer 2020, including the county’s new deal. The extra funds have allowed them to make at least 47 million more meals. Ellis says the Houston Food Bank has given out 25% more meals in the last year as people work to recover from the COVID pandemic and the winter storm from February.