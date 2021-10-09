Great Day Houston
Chick-fil-A & the Houston Food Bank team up to fight hunger
Chick-fil-A has teamed up with the Houston Food Bank and other local food charities to provide one million meals this year to hungry Houstonians.
HOUSTON — Proceeds from the sales of chocolate chunk cookies in September will benefit local food charities. So when you buy a cookie from Chick-fil-A, you're helping Houstonians in need.
