Fort Bend ISD superintendent announces plans to resign

Dr. Charles Dupre has served in the role for more than seven years, including leading FBISD through Hurricane Harvey and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre is expected to formally announce his resignation during Monday night's school board meeting, according to a district press release.

He shared his plans with staff members Monday morning. Dupre intends to step down by December of 2021. He has served as the district's superintendent for more than seven years.

Editor's Note: In the above video, Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre explains his reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.

He said he is announcing his retirement early to allow the newly-elected board members to "have the opportunity to select a leader to partner with them." He plans to aid the administration in the search for his replacement.

Dupre, and his wife Seeju, have been with the district for nearly two decades.

Just in: @FortBendISD Superintendent @superdupre plans to announce during tonight’s board meeting his intention to resign by Dec 2021. His contract was recently extended. However, several trustees lost re-election. Part of press release ⬇️ #khou11 pic.twitter.com/gb9LcelWZm — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) November 16, 2020

"[We're] in the season of life where our children are grown, and we are ready to pursue new adventures and opportunities," Dupre said in the release. "We have devoted a total of 19 years of service to the FBISD community, and each day has been fulfilling and meaningful. And my heart tells me it is time for a change."

Dupre joined Fort Bend ISD as internal auditor in April 1995 and returned to Fort Bend ISD in 2013 after serving in Pflugerville ISD for seven years. Fort Bend ISD is eighth largest school district in Texas.

Since his appointment as FBISD Superintendent of Schools, Dupre has helped the district and community navigate two major crisis, including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Dupre was named the Region 4 Superintendent of the Year and finalist for Texas Superintendent of the Year in 2019.

The release also mentioned the staff will recognize three retiring trustees and newly-elected trustees will be sworn in to begin a three-year term during Monday night's meeting. The Board will also elect new officers.

“FBISD is stronger than ever,” FBISD Board President Jason Burdine said. “Dr. Dupre’s commitment to systems improvement has laid the groundwork for our district’s continued success. I want to thank Dr. Dupre for agreeing to remain with the district while the board begins the important work of finding the district’s next leader. On a personal level, I will be sad to see him leave our district. But I am very happy for Dr. Dupre and his wife Seeju and wish them every happiness as they explore the next chapter of their life.”