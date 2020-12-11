Substitute shortage: School districts working to fill gaps caused by COVID-19

Pearland ISD reports a significant drop in its ability to make sure classrooms are covered.

PEARLAND, Texas — Matthew Bounds served in the U.S. Marines and beyond.

"(I) came to Texas and joined the Air National Guard for six more years,” said Bounds.

He then signed up be a Pearland ISD substitute teacher.

“I like junior high," said Bounds. "That’s where I tend to be.”

He told us he likes the job’s variety without having to make a full-time commitment.

"Some days we’re doing, you know, science," said Bounds. "Some days it’s math." "Today it’s fractions, which I'm not a fan of, but hey, it’s what we’re doing.”

The district said Bounds is a reliable part of its substitute bench given challenges created by COVID-19.

Substitute shortage. Houston area districts say #COVID19 continues to impact the way they make sure classrooms are covered. @PearlandISD shares its thoughts + hear from a sub: @KHOU at 4:30 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/43fb1t5UMS — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) November 12, 2020

"This year, with COVID, you know, you have to quarantine people, people are in isolation,” said Pearland ISD human resources director Sundie Dahlkamp.

She said there’s been a significant drop in the district’s ability to fill daily teacher absences.

"Which means there’s campuses where people are covering classes however they can," said Dahlkamp. "And so the need for subs is definitely greater than it used to be.”

Pearland ISD isn’t the only district dealing with a sub shortage.

A number of them told KHOU 11 News that they even use central office staff, if when needed, to fill in the gaps.

“I, too, hold a teacher certificate," said Dahlkamp. "So I guess, if need be, you could put me in a high school classroom and I could still teach.”

Dahlkamp said one issue is potential substitutes not knowing about employment opportunities.

Pearland ISD pays up to $100 a day and some benefits may be available.

"The minimum requirement to be a sub is 60 college hours from an accredited university," said Dahlkamp.

Some subs may be assigned to the same school every day while others, like Bounds, hop around.

And the district said he’s always willing to serve.

“I’ve gotten to know some of these campuses so well, I mean, it’s very much like family,” said Bounds.