'We should be working together' | Fort Bend County judge criticizes Abbott's handling of bars reopening

Earlier this week, Abbott said bars will be allowed to reopen with approval from county judges, but Judge KP George is calling the nature of the order divisive.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Judge KP George is asking local bar owners for their input on reopening following an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, which the judge has criticized as being unilateral and divisive.

Texas bars can open at 50 percent starting Oct. 14 with approval from the county judge, according to the new order.

In the Houston region, several county judges have already given the go ahead including Montgomery, Waller and Galveston counties.

Judge Lina Hidalgo said it's going to be a hard pass for Harris County, which remains at a red alert on the COVID-19 threat scale.

Bar owners in Fort Bend county are still awaiting a decision from leadership.

George released a strongly worded letter Saturday addressed to his constituents. He calls the governor's directives "too often, last-minute" and added that "confusion and chaos seems to be the constant from the governor's office as opposed to calm, collected and common-sense public policy."

The letter suggested that Abbott's administration is making major decisions without sufficient community input while throwing some of the toughest decisions into the laps of local officials.

The pandemic isn’t man-made, but the decisions out of Austin are. Too often, last-minute directives fly out that affect the lives of every Texan.



In the letter, George expressed concern about collaboration on the state and local levels.

"During these difficult times, we need to be working together and building bridges, not continuing to rule from unilateral Executive Order. I have said it before, and I will say it again: I stand ready to work with any official on either side of the aisle to make life better for our residents," George said.

In closing, George said he will be looking to community leaders and medical experts for help with his decision. He is also asking Fort Bend County bar owners to fill out a survey, which is available by clicking here.

Here's the full letter:

"The global pandemic isn’t man made, but the decisions coming out of the Governor’s office in Austin are. Too often, last-minute statewide directives fly out of Austin that affect the lives and livelihoods of every man, woman, and child in the State of Texas. Whether unilaterally closing secure absentee ballot locations a few days before Early Voting or haphazardly opening up commercial enterprises like bars, confusion and chaos seems to be the constant from the Governor’s office as opposed to calm, collected, and common-sense public policy.

As these major decisions are made, input or consultation from legislators and local officials would go a long way in crafting strategic, community supported decisions without causing controversy and division. During these difficult times, we need to be working together and building bridges, not continuing to rule from unilateral Executive Order. I have said it before, and I will say it again: I stand ready to work with any official on either side of the aisle to make life better for our residents.

When Fort Bend County got the first case of COVID-19 in the State of Texas, the Governor indicated that local jurisdictions could make decisions based on the needs of each local community. Since then, that ability has been seized – a pattern of dismantling local control and centralizing it with state government – and is slowly given back but only for the tough decisions. Just recently, Governor has now pitched the decision of opening bars and similar establishments to local officials.

The top priority for Fort Bend County is a fast economic recovery without compromising the safety and wellbeing of our residents. I know our residents make smart decisions, and I rely on their valuable input in the decision making process. I have always said my decisions will be based on the science, data, expert opinions, and community input. While consulting with the respective medical authorities and reviewing the data, I am issuing a survey for bar owners to fill out, so I can ensure your voices are heard during this major process. Please go to https://forms.gle/9RQ9JXsXRkW8aZr6A and fill out the survey to provide your feedback.