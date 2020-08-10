Texas bars can reopen starting Oct. 14, if local leaders allow, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

HOUSTON — Texas bars can reopen for the first time since June, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday, but not all bars will be reopening.

According to Gov. Abbott's executive order, effective Oct. 14, bars can reopen at 50 percent capacity inside, but the county judge must approve it. In hospital regions where COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15 percent of hospital capacity, county judges will be able to opt their county into opening bars, provided they assist in enforcing health protocols, according to the executive order.

Here is how local leaders in the Houston area are responding to that order and the possibility of reopening bars:

FORT BEND COUNTY - maybe

Oct. 7 statement: "We learned of the Governor's new Executive Order regarding COVID-19 directives at the same time as it was released to the public. Fort Bend County is reviewing the order and evaluating next steps.

Economic recovery and the safety of our residents is our top priority. More to come soon.

Thank you and be safe."

Judge KP George

GALVESTON COUNTY - announcement to come Thursday

Oct. 7 statement: "My staff is reviewing Governor Abbott's Executive Order GA-32 issued earlier today which gives County Judge's the authority to finally reopen bars within their county. Expect an announcement from me officially tomorrow, but I want to let these small business owners know that I will be reopening bars immediately in Galveston County."

Judge Mark Henry

HARRIS COUNTY - no

Oct. 7 statement: “Months ago, we established the Harris County Threat Level System - critical public health benchmarks to determine the county’s level of reopening and make way for sustainable, long-term reopenings. We have not been able to enforce the Threat Level System, which has led to a much slower decrease in the virus incidence.

The data guiding county decision-making tells us we are doing much better than we were a few months ago, but we are still at the highest level: red. Indoor, maskless gatherings should not be taking place right now, and this applies to bars, as well.

We are moving in the right direction because of the community coming together and helping contain this virus. We must not let down our guard or we will be right back where we started.

The sooner we can get this virus under control means the sooner we can return to some sense of normalcy and the stronger our local economy will be. We would have gotten there long ago if Harris County had been able to take the aggressive measures we needed to take in April and again in June.”

Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - yes

Oct. 7 statement: "Earlier today Governor Abbott issued an updated Executive Order GA-32. This order allows bars and other similar TABC licensed establishments to re-open at 50% beginning October 14th. As County Judge for Montgomery County I wholeheartedly believe all business should be open 100% not 75% or 50%. However, per the Governors latest Executive Order I hereby opt in and our TABC licensed businesses in Montgomery County may resume operations per the Governors order at 50% on October 14th."

Judge Mark Keough

WALLER COUNTY - maybe

Oct. 7 statement: "This was just announced by Gov Abbott. I have instructed my EMC to find out what the guidelines and protocols that he is referring to and whether we meet parameters so that I can opt Waller County into allowing bars and similar establishments to open in Waller County."

Judge Trey Duhon

KHOU.com will add more counties to this list as updates are received.