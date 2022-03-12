Fort Bend County Animal Services Shelter at critical capacity

The shelter is waiving adoption fees because they say they "can't keep up" right now and are looking for the public's help in adopting and fostering dogs.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — At the Fort Bend County Animal Services Shelter, it’s easy to see space is at a premium.

“We’re at full capacity. Actually, we’re over capacity," says Fort Bend County Animal Services Director Rene Vasquez.

An influx of stray dogs has left the shelter shifting around what they can but they don't have the space to operate comfortably.

“If we’re about 150, we’re full… but we’re able to move animals and get animals out, kind of keep it going. Right now we’re close to 190,” Vasquez said.

They’re so full that this past week crates overflowed into the hallway – something the shelter hasn’t had to do in about five years.

Some dogs have since been adopted but right now, the number brought in is increasingly exceeding the number Vasquez and his staff can find homes for.

“That’s kind of the name of our game, is trying to get them adopted as soon as they’re cleared but we just can’t keep up right now," Vasquez says.

There are around 100 adoptions a month in a typical year, but so far they’re averaging about 60 in 2022. It’s created a strain on the system that’s putting the shelter in a difficult position.

“You can see the frustration and people start getting a little bit sad and so on and so forth because unfortunately a lot of people start seeing, well no one wants the alternative, nobody wants to euthanize for space. We have not done that. We don’t want to do that,” said Vasquez.

They're hoping to find space in hearts and homes.

“It seems like everything is more expensive, but I do say sometimes, well if you can’t go to the movies or you can’t go out to eat, maybe if you have a pet to have comfort at your home," Vasquez says.

More information about adopting can be found on the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter's website.