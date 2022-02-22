SPCA rescues dogs after owner caught on camera repeatedly striking them with a belt

The owner was caught on camera beating the boxers with a belt as they cried and cowered inside a crate.

HOUSTON — Two boxers have been rescued from after their owner was caught on camera beating them with a belt.

According to the Houston SPCA and Harris County Precinct 1, the boxers were rescued Monday afternoon at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

In the video, the owner was seen whipping both dogs with a belt while being restrained.

In a second video, the boxers were seen struggling inside a wire crate while crying out and cowering from the owner as he continued striking them.

"Taking photos and video to report animal cruelty is very useful against those who dare to commit these senseless crimes in public view," said Adam Reynolds who's the Chief Cruelty Investigator at the SPCA. "It's critical to call us or report cruelty online because it can save lives."

The dogs are now safe and under care of the veterinary staff.