HOUSTON — The FOMO Factory in the Galleria will be re-opening for business next week.

The pop-up attraction with Insta-worthy themed rooms based on childhood moments drew large crowds when it first opened in May.

But the creative force behind the business, Rachel Youens, died by suicide in July.

"It was a way people could come escape the stress of the day and at least for a moment enjoy the joy of childhood," said Rachel Youens' father, Robert Youens. "An extra benefit was if your childhood wasn't perfect, you could reinvent your childhood."

Although there has been an outpouring of support for Rachel Youens' family over the past few months, it has not been easy.

Robert Youens watched his daughter's magical dream come to an end and was the one who had to tell others the sad news.

He said Rachel Youens battled with depression for years, and although she received help in the past, it ultimately was too much for her to endure.

"Depression doesn't work on a timeline, depression isn't convenient, depression is not logical," Robert Youens said. "When the end came, I didn't blame her. I blamed depression. Because depression is the root of this evil."

The father notes depression is common among some of the world's most creative personalities.

His advice to parents faced with the pain he is experiencing: don't blame your kid.

"Don't blame your child. Your child doesn't want to be ill. Your child wants to be better," Robert Youens said. "It brings relief to the person who did it. Rachel suffered often. And when I saw it, it was very tormenting. So I see some relief that she doesn't have to suffer anymore from that."

Rachel Youens' parents will have an active role in the new FOMO Gallery as advisors, making sure Rachel Youens would have approved of displays and rooms.

Her father is proud to see his daughter's legacy continued through her own creation.

Robert Youens will be there when the pop-up re-opens on Oct. 18 to see once again what his daughter built despite her pain -- those magic rooms that have given so many visitors a chance to dream.

