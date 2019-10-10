SPRING, Texas — A Klein Collins High School student is accused of posing with a gun in a bathroom on campus and posting it to Snapchat last month.

According to the court documents, Adam Edward Smith, 17, is charged with exhibition of firearms.

Klein ISD police say school administrators and officers were trying to identify students from school cameras, who might have known about a loaded gun on campus on Sept. 20 and failed to report it.

Officers were able to identify two students, one of which was Smith. The officer and a school administrator interviewed the other student and asked him about the picture on Snapchat.

The student said “he did not remember” taking the picture and denied ever knowing about the gun or posing with it, court documents state. The student then gave written consent to have police search his phone.

The office says he checked the camera roll on the phone and found 21 pictures of the student, Smith and a third student posing with the gun and pointing it at the camera in one of the bathrooms at Klein Collins High School.

The officer then interviewed Smith who admitted to knowing about the gun and said the other student had shown it to him, court documents state. However, he denied holding the gun or pointing it at the camera.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM