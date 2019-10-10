HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published on Sept. 10, 2019*

A grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) is helping Baylor College of Medicine doctors and researchers take preventative action against e-cigarette use among youth in Harris County.

Baylor College of Medicine researchers said they are modifying the well-child visit template to include screening for e-tobacco use.

Researchers train healthcare providers to screen for e-tobacco use and to provide brief behavioral counseling against it.

The brief behavioral counseling will be reinforced with paper and web-based educational materials that providers can give to kids/teens and their parents.

Researchers are working with the CDC to adapt their educational materials for the specific health system and clinics that they are working with. When providers identify a patient or parent who wants to quit, they will refer them through the Electronic Medical Records to the Texas Quitline.

The Quitline is a component of their project where researchers work with the UT Tobacco Evaluation and Research Group. It is making EMR-based referral available and used in the pediatric service line.

