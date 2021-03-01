HCSO: Two teens arrested after 19-year-old shot, killed during suspected robbery in NE Harris County

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has charged Kevin Briscoe, 18, and Jaylan Womack, 18, with the shooting death of Devin Wood.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were arrested Saturday after a 19-year-old was shot and killed during a suspected robbery in northeast Harris County.

Devin Wood, 19, was found unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound at a home in the 16000 block of Coco Shores. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said after Wood was treated on scene, he was taken to the hospital by Life Flight where he later died.

As part of the investigation, deputies said they spoke with Wood's parents who told them they heard several shots fired before Wood came inside the house and said he was shot.

While still investigating, deputies received a call that two men, who had been shot, had been dropped off at Memorial Hermann Convenient Care located at 1420 E Sam Houston Parkway.

Homicide investigators were able to determine that Wood's shooting and the two shooting victims at Memorial Hermann were related.

Based on an investigation, the Harris County District Attorney's office charged the two men, identified as Kevin Briscoe, 18, and Jaylan Womack, 18, with the shooting death of Wood.

Investigators said robbery appeared to be the motive behind the shooting.

Both Womack and Briscoe are currently booked into the Harris County Jail.

No other details have been given.

Check back for any updates.