Sheriff: Man shot, abducted during home invasion in Copperfield area

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies have found a vehicle with a man's body inside. They believe this is the man that was shot and abducted during the home invasion.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is reporting a man was shot and abducted by home intruders Saturday in the Copperfield area.

According to a series of tweets, Sheriff Gonzalez said after the intruders shot the man at an apartment unit located in the 15000 block of Copper Grove, they then took him.

Deputies found a vehicle in the 7100 block of Smiling Woods Lane -- which is about 20 minutes away from the home invasion scene -- with a dead man inside. They believe the deceased is possibly the man that was abducted.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather more details.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on this scene to please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

7100 blk of Smilingwood; the body of a deceased male, possibly to the male that was abducted, was found in the car. I’ll be enroute to the Smilingwood location. If you have any info, please call @CrimeStopHOU #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2021