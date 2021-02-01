Sheriff: Man shot, abducted during home invasion in Copperfield area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is reporting a man was shot and abducted by home intruders Saturday in the Copperfield area.
According to a series of tweets, Sheriff Gonzalez said after the intruders shot the man at an apartment unit located in the 15000 block of Copper Grove, they then took him.
Deputies found a vehicle in the 7100 block of Smiling Woods Lane -- which is about 20 minutes away from the home invasion scene -- with a dead man inside. They believe the deceased is possibly the man that was abducted.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather more details.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on this scene to please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
