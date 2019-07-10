HOUSTON — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm building fire at a business located just off the Westpark Tollway early Monday.

This happened 3 a.m. at a pawn shop located at Fondren and Glenmont in west Houston.

Video from the scene shows flames and heavy smoke coming from a section of the building.

Details are limited at this time, but appears that HFD has kept the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Fondren exit heading east/inbound on the Westpark Tollway is closed and the frontage road is blocked.

