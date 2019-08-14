HOUSTON — Firefighters battled a mulch fire for several hours overnight in east Houston.

Fortunately, the fire is out now, but not without some challenges first. The fire sparked at a Republic Services Facility on Oats Road early Wednesday. The company collects trash and recycling.

Signage at the site state that the facility handles compost, mulch, wood and brush – all things that burn easily.

That explains why it took firefighters several hours to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters not only had to battle temperatures that were still in the 80s overnight but also had to improvise to get water to the engines working to knock the fire down. They had to lay a nearly half-mile hose line to have an adequate water supply.

Luckily, no one was hurt in this blaze,

The fire doesn't seem to be too much affecting business here this morning.

