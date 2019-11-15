HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are battling a fire at a house fully engulfed in flames in northwest Harris County Friday morning.

The home is located in the 17500 block of Cypress Hollow Street.

The Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a chimney fire at the location earlier in the night and received another call later that that the same home was fully engulfed in flames.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. They are struggling to battle the blaze due to there being no fire hydrants nearby.

Fire officials say they are having to shuttle water in using tankers.

No word on any injuries at this time.

