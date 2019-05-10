HOUSTON — Ten apartment units were damaged in a fire in southwest Houston early Saturday morning, and a car crashed into a fire engine at the scene.

The fire broke out between the first and second floors at the Bellaire Silk Apartments on Corporate Drive. Firefighters said 10 of the units were damaged. No one was injured. The fire is being investigated by the arson division.

Firefighters said as they responded, someone went around traffic cones and crashed into a fire engine. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

Ten apartment units were damaged in a fire in southwest Houston early Saturday morning, and a car crashed into a fire engine at the scene.

KHOU

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM