Fiery crash in Sugar Land caught on security camera

Police said the driver of the big rig wasn't hurt.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A big rig carrying a load of sand erupted in flames as it crashed on a Sugar Land highway Monday morning.

Sugar Land police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. on the northbound side of U.S. 59 near State Highway 6.

Police said a black Chevrolet Camaro struck the big rig, causing it to flip over and catch fire as it careened down the highway.

Security cameras at a nearby Mercedes-Benz dealership caught the crash on video. It shows the truck striking freeway barrels before coming to a stop.

Police said fortunately, the driver of the big rig wasn't hurt.

The driver of the Camaro suffered minor injuries, and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The accident if still under investigation, police said.

The road had to be closed on and off most of Monday morning due to damage to the roadway from the fire.

