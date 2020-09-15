Pick 6: How to get free Chicken McNuggets from McDonald’s on Wednesday

If you prefer your food with a little kick, the new Spicy Chicken McNuggets might be for you.

HOUSTON — McDonald’s is turning up the heat on their traditional Chicken McNuggets by adding a spicier version, infused with cayenne pepper and chili.

On Wednesday only, if you order six Spicy McNuggets on the McDonald’s app, you can get six more free.

You’ll have the option of getting the free ones either spicy or classic so you're covered in case you don't fall in love with the new version. They're calling it "Spicesurance."

You’ll have another chance to spice things up with some free Spicy McNuggets from September 22-September 28. Uber Eats will give away a free 10-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets order with a $20 minimum McDelivery purchase.

The spicy McNuggets come with "Mighty Hot Sauce" made with a blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis.

8/ how to react to Spicy Chicken McNuggets?



the spiceseeker reserves the right to express their reaction however they choose. including, but not limited to: yips, whoops, slow clapping, fast clapping, middle-velocity clapping, lookin to a friend like 😮



but you tell us 👇 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 15, 2020

This is the first flavor change to the Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since their 1983 debut.