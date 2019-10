HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Fire Marshal reports at least one person is dead following a fire on the north side.

The fire was reported before 4:30 a.m. Friday. at 1505 Mooney.

Fatal fire on Mooney

OnSceneTV for KHOU 11

There are unconfirmed reports that someone may have been trapped inside the structure, but at this time further details have not been provided.

Investigators from the fire marhsal's office are on the way to the scene along with KHOU 11 reporter Michelle Choi.

Check back for updates.