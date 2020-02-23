HOUSTON — Eight apartment units were damaged by a fire overnight in northwest Houston.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Antoine.

Houston firefighters responded at that time to a call of an apartment fire with people possible trapped inside. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy flames coming from the middle of the complex.

Fire officials said it took a considerable amount of time to get the blaze under control. The heavy flames and possible collapses impeded their ability to gain access to several units.

So far person was treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation. Firefighters are still searching through the damaged units to see if there are any victims.

Eights units were damaged by the fire and another eight more suffered smoke and water damage, fire officials said.

No word on what may have caused the fire.

