HOUSTON — A woman is fighting for her life after she was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Gulfton area of Houston.

This happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Glenmont.

Houston police say officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she remains on life support. Police said she is not expected to survive.

The only information police have that the two suspects left in black four-door vehicle. They are also checking for surveillance video in the area.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have information on the shooting or the suspects involved to contact HPD homicide detectives.

