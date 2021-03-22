Elderly woman found dead after house fire in north Houston

HFD Arson investigators are looking into what may have started the deadly fire early Monday morning.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters responded to a home on the north side early Monday where they said an elderly woman was found dead.

Brian Wischnewsky with the Houston Fire Department said the fire happened before 2 am. in the 3800 block of Cochran.

Firefighters found heavy flames shooting from the roof of a small home. Burglar bars briefly delayed their response, but firefighters soon managed to get a handle on the flames and go into the home for a search.

Inside, they said they found an older woman who had already passed away. Her name has not been released.