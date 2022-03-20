Driver dies, passenger rescued by Good Samaritans in fiery 1-car crash, HPD says

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree in front of a residence.

HOUSTON — A woman was killed in a fiery single-car crash Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened in front of a house in the 1500 block of Chimney Rock in the Tanglewood area, police say.

A black vehicle was traveling on Chimney Rock when police say the vehicle left the roadway, struck the curb, ran through a yard and struck a tree.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire, according to HPD.

Sgt. Rose with HPD says a group of good Samaritans in the neighborhood saw the crash and tried to rescue the two victims from the vehicle while attempting to put out the fire.

The good Samaritans were able to rescue a male passenger by breaking out the back window of the vehicle. Police say that while the man survived, they suspect the woman, died on impact from the crash.

The male passenger did not suffer substantial burns, according to HPD. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable.

"They really saved his life," Rose said.