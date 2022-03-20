1 teen shot and killed, 3 teens injured in shooting outside birthday party, deputies say

A physical altercation between a large group of people turned deadly after several individuals pulled out guns and started shooting, according to HSCO Sgt. Brown.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teenager was shot and killed and three other teens are injured following a shooting outside of a birthday party Sunday morning.

Both Harris County Precinct 7 and Precinct 3 deputies responded to a shooting that happened just after midnight at the Dreamlite Productions Studio in south Harris County.

According to Sgt. Brown with Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide, the shooting happened after a physical altercation started in the parking lot. Brown says it appears anywhere from 75 to 100 people were involved outside in the fighting, when several individuals started shooting.

Deputies say prior to the incident, a 16-year-old female's birthday party was being held at the studio when a group of people were thrown out.

All four teens were taken to various hospitals, according to Sgt. Brown. A 17-year-old male was identified as the teen killed. A second 17-year-old male is in serious condition at Texas Children's Hospital. A third 17-year-old male is in good condition. The condition of the fourth teen, a 14-year-old female, is not known at this time.

Deputies say they have no possible suspects at this time and are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.