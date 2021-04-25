Exhibit that brings Dr. Suess books to life coming to Houston in May

The Dr. Suess Experience starts May 15 and will run through August 15 at the George R Brown Convention Center.

HOUSTON — Dr. Suess is coming to Houston for an experience that should surely bring back memories for adults of all ages and create new memories for the little ones.

Starting May 15, the George R Brown Convention Center will be hosting a "Seuss-tacular sensory spectacle" called The Dr. Seuss Experience. The exhibit will walk guests through nine different Dr. Suess stories that bring his magical words to life.

"The multi-sensory experience will transport guests into the pages of the beloved stories and allow them to interact with the characters that are part of the fabric of popular culture. From “The Cat in the Hat” to “Horton Hears a Who!” and “The Lorax,” as well as other timeless favorites, visitors will encounter and enjoy these classic treasures in a whole new way," the event's press release wrote.

This exhibit originally opened in Toronto in 2019 and was a huge success. The entertainment company said it's confident that the exhibit will surpass expectations in Houston.

The exhibit will run through August 15.

General admission tickets for adults run between $25 to $25. Tickets for children 13 and under run between $20 and $27. Prices vary depending on the day and time.

The exhibit will be following strict state and city-mandated COVID-19 protocols to ensure guests' safety.