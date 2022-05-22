8 airlifted to hospital during Go Topless Jeep Weekend, officials say

Eight people were airlifted to the hospital and dozens others had to be taken by ambulance during the crowded event on Crystal Beach.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Eight people had to be airlifted to the hospital and another 30 were transported by ambulance after emergency services were strained, according to Galveston County officials.

The annual Go Topless Jeep Weekend took place Saturday at Crystal Beach on Bolivar Peninsula, which leads to big and rowdy crowds.

While the Galveston County Sheriff's Office planned for the unofficial event months in advance, even more help had to be requested.

Officials say law enforcement liaisons with area school districts were called to the peninsula after wrapping up graduation ceremonies.

Other agencies included North Montgomery County, Cy-Fair Fire and Beaumont first responders.

The extra call for help was due to the strain on emergency services, according to District Manager Doug Saunders.

"Today we've seen an increase in calls for service for EMS and fire assistance," Saunders said. "We've had limited communications due to the amount of people on the peninsula."

Saunders says the incidents they responded to were anywhere from minor emergencies to major trauma.